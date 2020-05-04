IG Group announces new Chief Financial Officer Charlie Rozes

Online trading leader, IG Group, announced that Charlie Rozes will join the company on 1 June 2020 as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. The new appointment follows January’s announcement of Paul Mainwaring’s intention to retire.
Following Rozes appointment, there will be a month’s handover from Mainwaring before he leaves the company.
Rozes started his career at US management consulting practice PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he became a partner in 2001. After that he held senior executive roles at IBM and Bank of America. Rozes joined Barclays plc in 2007 serving as Chief Financial Officer of Barclays UK Retail and Business Bank and later became Global Head of Investor Relations.
Between 2018 and 2019, he was Group Finance Director at Jardine Lloyd Thompson plc. When the company was acquired by Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., he played a strong role in the ongoing integration program to successfully merge these two companies.
Rozes holds an undergraduate degree from Tufts University and an MBA from the Southern Methodist University.
June Felix, Chief Executive Officer said:
I am thrilled that Charlie is joining the executive team of IG. He brings extensive international experience of leading and working with UK and overseas operations and has successfully driven a number of substantial growth programmes throughout his career.
Charlie Rozes commented:
I am very excited to be joining IG at this important time in its history and look forward to working with June Felix and the executive team in their objective of executing the delivery of the Company’s global growth strategy.