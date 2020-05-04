IG Group announces new Chief Financial Officer Charlie Rozes

Online trading leader, IG Group, announced that Charlie Rozes will join the company on 1 June 2020 as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. The new appointment follows January’s announcement of Paul Mainwaring’s intention to retire.

Following Rozes appointment, there will be a month’s handover from Mainwaring before he leaves the company.

Rozes started his career at US management consulting practice PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he became a partner in 2001. After that he held senior executive roles at IBM and Bank of America. Rozes joined Barclays plc in 2007 serving as Chief Financial Officer of Barclays UK Retail and Business Bank and later became Global Head of Investor Relations.