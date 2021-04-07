HonorFX adds MetaTrader 5 platform to its offering

Multi-regulated broker HonorFX has just announced switching to trading platform MetaTrader 5.

The new addition to the broker’s offering has enabled trading in major financial markets for its clients. HonorFX offer more than 165 trading instruments across 5 assets classes via 3 different account types.

Honor Capital Markets Limited operates through the brand name HonorFX. The company was founded in 2018 and provides services in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, through its regulated organizations.