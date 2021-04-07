Menu

HonorFX adds MetaTrader 5 platform to its offering

Platforms April 7, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Multi-regulated broker HonorFX has just announced switching to trading platform MetaTrader 5.

The new addition to the broker’s offering has enabled trading in major financial markets for its clients. HonorFX offer more than 165 trading instruments across 5 assets classes via 3 different account types.

Honor Capital Markets Limited operates through the brand name HonorFX. The company was founded in 2018 and provides services in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, through its regulated organizations.

HonorFX launches MetaTrader 5 platform
Share via

To meet local requirements, HonorFX offers region-specific products and services such as swap-free Islamic accounts for traders from the Middle East.

During the last year of unprecedented challenges resulting from the lockdowns and global pandemic, the company saw an increase in trading activity and inflow of new customers. HonorFX is currently focusing on Asia and Africa expansion.

Andrew Ishchuk, CEO of HonorFX, commented:

Andrew Ishchuk, HonorFX
Andrew Ishchuk
Source: LinkedIn

We are confidently growing by utilizing the best trading platform in the market, offered by MetaQuotes. Therefore, we do not consider the addition of any other platforms. MetaTrader 5 meets all of our clients’ needs, thus we can stay focused on further sales and expansion goals.

Read More:

Related News

X
Osmanlı Yatırım boosts offering with mobile and web trading platforms from Devexperts…PlatformsPınar Çakılkaya, General Manager at Osmanlı Yatırım Menkul Degerler, commented: In such uncertain times of the global pandemic we want to be the prop…

HonorFX adds MetaTrader 5 platform to its offering

0
Send this to a friend