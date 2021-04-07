HonorFX adds MetaTrader 5 platform to its offering

Multi-regulated broker HonorFX has just announced switching to trading platform MetaTrader 5.
The new addition to the broker’s offering has enabled trading in major financial markets for its clients. HonorFX offer more than 165 trading instruments across 5 assets classes via 3 different account types.
Honor Capital Markets Limited operates through the brand name HonorFX. The company was founded in 2018 and provides services in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, through its regulated organizations.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
To meet local requirements, HonorFX offers region-specific products and services such as swap-free Islamic accounts for traders from the Middle East.
During the last year of unprecedented challenges resulting from the lockdowns and global pandemic, the company saw an increase in trading activity and inflow of new customers. HonorFX is currently focusing on Asia and Africa expansion.
Andrew Ishchuk, CEO of HonorFX, commented:
We are confidently growing by utilizing the best trading platform in the market, offered by MetaQuotes. Therefore, we do not consider the addition of any other platforms. MetaTrader 5 meets all of our clients’ needs, thus we can stay focused on further sales and expansion goals.