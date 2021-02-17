FX broker Fullerton Markets adds MetaTrader5 platform

St. Vincent-based brokerage Fullerton Markets has increased the trading flexibility it offers clients with additional trading functionalities and the recent launch of its MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform.
The newly opened MT5 trading account will allow traders on Fullerton the opportunity to explore, adapt to, and earn via the Fullerton Suite.
Fullerton Markets will offer the MT5 alongside its MT4 trading platform. This way users can continue to trade on the more familiar platform while learning to navigate the newer MT5 and leverage its faster processing times and wider range of tools and indicators to execute more profitable trades.
The installation of the updated MT5 software can be done quickly for existing clients, with just a few clicks on Fullerton Suite.
CEO of Fullerton Markets, Mario Singh, said:
The goal is to continually enhance the trading experience of our clients. With the MT5 platform, traders will have full access to features and tools that allow for comprehensive charting, convenient fundamental and technical analysis, and better control of their trading activity, among others. Given MT5’s newer technology, we can only expect improved sustainability of the platform, a key advantage that it has over its older counterpart. Most certainly, with the new and improved resources available on our MT5 platform, the trading possibilities for our clients will be vastly multiplied.
Fullerton Markets’ MT5 platform includes key features such as 21 timeframes (up from nine on MT4), six pending order types, a built-in economic calendar, real-time Depth of Market data, the option to transfer funds between accounts, and an in-app shortcut to Fullerton Suite.