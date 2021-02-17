FX broker Fullerton Markets adds MetaTrader5 platform

St. Vincent-based brokerage Fullerton Markets has increased the trading flexibility it offers clients with additional trading functionalities and the recent launch of its MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform.

The newly opened MT5 trading account will allow traders on Fullerton the opportunity to explore, adapt to, and earn via the Fullerton Suite.

Fullerton Markets will offer the MT5 alongside its MT4 trading platform. This way users can continue to trade on the more familiar platform while learning to navigate the newer MT5 and leverage its faster processing times and wider range of tools and indicators to execute more profitable trades.