FYNXT integrates with Devexperts’ trading platform DXtrade

Global fintech firm FYNXT today announced it has integrated with DXtrade trading platform powered by Devexperts. This will allow brokers on FYNXT’s platform to access DXtrade services within the platform.

FX and CFD brokers using FYNXT Client Manager and IB Manager can connect their existing servers to DXtrade servers in an instant. Brokers can use common features like detailed deposits or IB performance reports. The integration will also allow them access to more advanced ones such as automated multi-level & tier-based rebate calculations and settlements, multi-currency wallet for deposits and withdrawals, fully configurable digital onboarding templates to support all the global regulators requirements, and multilingual support.

The collaboration also helps Devexperts’ DXtrade expand its functionality and become a turnkey solution for start-up and mid-size brokers, already connected with several fiat and crypto liquidity hubs.