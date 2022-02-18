FYNXT integrates with Devexperts’ trading platform DXtrade

Global fintech firm FYNXT today announced it has integrated with DXtrade trading platform powered by Devexperts. This will allow brokers on FYNXT’s platform to access DXtrade services within the platform.
FX and CFD brokers using FYNXT Client Manager and IB Manager can connect their existing servers to DXtrade servers in an instant. Brokers can use common features like detailed deposits or IB performance reports. The integration will also allow them access to more advanced ones such as automated multi-level & tier-based rebate calculations and settlements, multi-currency wallet for deposits and withdrawals, fully configurable digital onboarding templates to support all the global regulators requirements, and multilingual support.
The collaboration also helps Devexperts’ DXtrade expand its functionality and become a turnkey solution for start-up and mid-size brokers, already connected with several fiat and crypto liquidity hubs.
DXtrade serves younger generations, traders who prefer modern uncluttered UI, a built-in performance tracker, and trading journal. However, professional traders will benefit from DXtrade charting widget with an unlimited number of indicators that can be created in the charting studies editor.
Jon Light, Devexperts VP of Trading Solutions, said:
Jon Light Source: LinkedIn
DXtrade is ideal for those brokers who want to focus on their marketing and dealing operations without spending time on selecting and integrating 3rd-party add-ons to their trading servers. We’ve done this job for them and offer client and IB management out-of-the-box powered by FYNXT. FYNXT is one of our trusted partners who we can recommend to brokers looking for a ‘Start-your-brokerage kit.
We are delighted to add DXtrade as a platform provider into our Client Manager and IB Manager portal. Our partnership with Devexperts provides us with an additional Multi-Asset Trading platform that packs liquidity aggregation, order and risk management, FIX API, hosting, and multiple trading GUI into one valued cloud-native offering. We look forward to offering our clients the opportunity to integrate with DXtrade as their trading platform of choice.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.