Solidus Capital expands offering with new trading platform SolidusX powered by Devexperts

London-based financial services firm Solidus Capital today revealed the launch of SolidusX, a new multi-asset trading platform for its brokerage division. The new solution is as a web terminal, as well as mobile trading app for iOS and Android.

SolidusX is a white-labeled version of Devexperts’ SaaS trading platform for FX and CFD brokers, DXtrade. With the new platform, Solidus aims to satisfy the demands of retail traders for simplicity and performance tools integrated into the trading platform.

Features

Suitable for novice and experienced traders, SolidusX allows users to trade Forex and CFDs on Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Indices and ETFs. The platform features widgets that can be set up individually, in accordance with the trader’s preferences in an unlimited number of workspaces.

Additionally, it offers a dashboard, where traders can track their performance and analyse their trading behaviour on an instrument, asset class, or account level.