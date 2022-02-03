Solidus Capital expands offering with new trading platform SolidusX powered by Devexperts

London-based financial services firm Solidus Capital today revealed the launch of SolidusX, a new multi-asset trading platform for its brokerage division. The new solution is as a web terminal, as well as mobile trading app for iOS and Android.
SolidusX is a white-labeled version of Devexperts’ SaaS trading platform for FX and CFD brokers, DXtrade. With the new platform, Solidus aims to satisfy the demands of retail traders for simplicity and performance tools integrated into the trading platform.
Features
Suitable for novice and experienced traders, SolidusX allows users to trade Forex and CFDs on Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Indices and ETFs. The platform features widgets that can be set up individually, in accordance with the trader’s preferences in an unlimited number of workspaces.
Additionally, it offers a dashboard, where traders can track their performance and analyse their trading behaviour on an instrument, asset class, or account level.
The trading solution also features an embedded Trading Journal to log all trader orders and add notes or tags. Online chat support and real-time updates about market events are also available on the platform.
SolidusX also revealed it lants to expand the asset range offered with ETFs, ASX and LSE stocks and other digital assets. Additionally, the Academy section on solidusx.com is under development in order to make it more comprehensive and interactive.
James Fisher, Managing Director Solidus Capital said:
SolidusX is all about ‘investing done differently’. That’s not a marketing line, it’s a mission statement and it encompasses everything we do, and represents the level of professionalism and dedication we bring to work every single day. We’ve learned all there is to know about the needs of investors and we aim to provide the best investment solution possible. Traders are looking for access, safety and guidance. We offer all of that and we do it best.
Evgeny Sorokin, SVP of Software Engineering at Devexperts, added:
It’s our pleasure to white-label the DXtrade platform for Solidus’ users. Devexperts engineers invested their best knowledge accumulated by the team into DXtrade, our flagship platform that was further customized for Solidus. We hope you enjoy trading on it as we are improving the platform daily.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.