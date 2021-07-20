FXOpen launches trading platform TickTrader

Forex and CFD broker FXOpen revealed today the launch of their trading platform, TickTrader, by Soft-FX. A select group of clients was able to try the platform throughout last year and the company is now presenting its latest launch to the wider FXOpen group.
TickTrader grants traders access to multiple markets. They can trade popular financial asset classes such as forex, stocks, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies into one individual trading account.
The newly launched trading platform offers trading directly or via a FIX, REST or WebSocket API. Its user interface is intuitive with fully transparent Level 2 pricing with built in one click trading. It features advanced order types (IoC, Iceberg, Hidden, Stop-Limit, Slippage Control), offers a variety of technical analysis and charting tools.
Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer of FXOpen UK, commented:
FXOpen continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing the latest technological advances and opportunities for successful trading. Adding TickTrader to our suite of platforms means our clients can enjoy a completely customisable trading experience with more than 1200 advanced trading tools at their disposal, offering sophisticated data analysis for their trading strategies.
We want our traders to be as calm and confident as possible about their trading routine and given how easy the platform is to adopt and use, we believe it meets the needs of every type of trader, from retail to institutional.
FXOpen recently announced that their ASIC-regulated business unit, FXOpen AU, are adding equity markets to its product portfolio. The brokerage now offers more than 100 US shares to trade as CFDs on an ECN account, US companies such as Facebook, Tesla and Amazon.