FXOpen launches trading platform TickTrader

Forex and CFD broker FXOpen revealed today the launch of their trading platform, TickTrader, by Soft-FX. A select group of clients was able to try the platform throughout last year and the company is now presenting its latest launch to the wider FXOpen group.

TickTrader grants traders access to multiple markets. They can trade popular financial asset classes such as forex, stocks, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies into one individual trading account.

The newly launched trading platform offers trading directly or via a FIX, REST or WebSocket API. Its user interface is intuitive with fully transparent Level 2 pricing with built in one click trading. It features advanced order types (IoC, Iceberg, Hidden, Stop-Limit, Slippage Control), offers a variety of technical analysis and charting tools.