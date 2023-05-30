FXOpen expands currency pair offering with HUF and CZK

Global online FX and CFD broker FXOpen today revealed it has added the Hungarian forint (HUF) and Czech koruna (CZK) to its range of currency pairs.
According to the official press release shared with LeapRate, the broker’s decision comes form a growing demand among users. The newly added currencies paired with the US dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) provide the company’s customers with more exposure to these emerging markets.
Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer of FXOpen UK, noted:
While the euro and US dollar have remained relatively stable, the Hungarian forint has experienced a remarkable appreciation in value. Despite economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainties across the Western world, the forint has seen a significant increase in strength since October last year. This notable upward trend has been evident, reflecting a substantial strengthening from its previous value.
The new currency pairs are accessible on traders’ ECN account, through FXOpen’s suite of trading platforms, which includes MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TickTrader.
The latest addition to FXOpen’s offering follows the broker’s recently introduced commission-free trading on index CFDs and the reduction of the minimum trade size for index CFDs to 0.01 lot from 0.1 lot.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.