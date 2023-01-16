FXOpen introduces commission free trading

Global forex and CFD broker FXOpen has recently revealed it has introduced commission free trading.
The broker offers more than 600 markets, such as FX, index CFDs, shares CFDs, commodities CFDs, and cryptocurrency CFDs and has now removed the commission fees for any index trades placed on an FXOpen ECN account.
FXOpen has been committed to expanding the ECN liquidity in order to provide the tight spreads for traders. Additionally, the broker recently announced its partnership with TradingView, giving their traders access to charting and social network trading platform.
Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer of FXOpen UK, commented:
Gary Thomson
FXOpen’s ongoing commitment to ensure trading is as affordable as possible, continues into the new year of 2023. We understand how important commission free trading is for our clients, so we are delighted to announce that all clients can now trade commission free on index CFDs, regardless of volume. This, coupled with our ongoing enhancements to the ECN liquidity, allows FXOpen to continue to offer our clients the best possible trading experience.
