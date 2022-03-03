FXStreet launches media agency FinancialMarkets.media

FXStreet has announced the launch of the new independent media agency specialized in financial markets – FinancialMarkets.media. The agency will be managed by the existing FXStreet’s Marketing and Traders team.

The launch is driven by the growth of the company’s broker and publisher networks in the last years. The company noted that this demanded specialization in order to offer services that respond to its clients’ needs. The new network will also expand the firm’s reach in the market and bring in more partners until it becomes an independent advertising and marketing agency.

Sergi López Tomàs, previous CMO to FXStreet.com and now CEO at FinancialMarkets.media, commented:

FinancialMarkets.media will continue to be part of the FXStreet, as its exclusive media agency. However, we will become a new independent media agency inside the group, which will allow us to offer our services to more institutions and publishers for the Forex, Cryptos, Stock and Commodities markets, as well as banks and hedge funds. We know a lot of players in the market and we understand their needs.

This FXStreet spin-off business will increase the business opportunities for its clients offering a wider publisher and financial institutions network. Clients will have more options for investing their budget, more advertising placements to accommodate the different business models, needs and marketing objectives.