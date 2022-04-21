Dukascopy trading platform JForex4 rolled out for live accounts

Dukascopy has announced that its flagship trading platform JForex4 is now available for live account.
Dukascopy explained that all live trading account holders can trade on the new platform with the same JForex account credentials they have been using. The company noted that there is no need to close existing positions or change orders and that trading can continue without interruption.
All our trading platforms (Desktop JForex3, Desktop JForex4, Android JForex, iOS JForex, Web JForex) can be used in parallel. All automated strategies will work identically on JForex3 and JForex4 platforms.
Dukascopy detailed that JForex4 offers new features such as JCloud integration, Chart replay mode, price alerts and others.
Additionally, the company revealed that Platinum (XPT.CMD/USD) and Palladium (XPD.CMD/USD) were introduced on Demo, as well as Live JForex accounts with leverage set to 1:10.
