cTrader releases a new Manager’s API for Brokers

Spotware Systems, the developer of the cTrader platform, today revealed it has introduced a new Manager’s API for Brokers.

Manager’s API is a tool for server-server integration which allows brokers to receive historical values about all entities. It also enables them to send managing requests to manipulate with all entities of the server (create/update/delete) Accounts, Groups, Profiles, Charts; make deposits/withdrawals, and even trade on behalf of traders.

Christina Theodorou, the COO at Spotware, commented: