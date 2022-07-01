Spotware announces new cTrader Desktop 4.3 version

Aris Christoforou The Head of Marketing at Spotware, said:

This is great news for both – our traders and brokers, and it highlights what we at Spotware are all about: benefit to all participants of the ecosystem. By putting our traders first, we all win, and the addition of these technical analysis tools is the best demonstration of it. More selection and convenience for the traders, and more features for the brokers to give to their traders. After all, if the traders are happy, the brokers are happy as well.