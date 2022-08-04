cTrader announces addition of PANDA CRM to its integration ecosystem

Panda has demonstrated a “get-it-done” ethos that we at cTrader respect and are very familiar with. Both companies are known for prioritising customisation, so we look forward to continuing to work closely in the future.
Or Gold, Head Of Commercial Operations in Panda Trading Systems, added:
Or Gold Source: Linked In
I believe this integration will make both of our offerings more appealing than they already are to new and existing brokers. This is because what we’re really talking about here is the most advanced CRM and the most powerful third-party trading platform finally being able to talk to one another. And this is just the beginning, we’ll be working to bring new features to this integration, allowing both brokers and clients to get the very best out of both of these leading trading technologies.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.