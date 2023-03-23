FP Markets adds cTrader to trading platforms suite

FP Markets Demo or Live Accounts holders can use cTrader and access the platform on both desktop and mobile devices. The FP Markets cTrader trading platform allows traders to hedge, scalp, and the use of automated or manual trading strategies. The solution offers fast execution speeds, customisable interface, advanced charting capabilities, and a broad selection of technical indicators.

Craig Allison, FP Markets Chief Executive Officer, stated:

FP Markets is committed to constantly improving its forex offering and adding cTrader to our wide-range of trading platforms is testament to this. Our market share swings towards the more sophisticated segment of traders and we have been inundated with requests for an additional platform with more institutional-style characteristics. The addition of the cTrader trading platform offering allows our clients the choice to further shape their trading experience with us. Our experienced team prides itself on consistently offering clients competitive pricing, fast execution, and service excellence.