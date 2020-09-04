Orient Futures Singapore adds MetaTrader 5 platform

Singapore-based financial institution for HFT trades Orient Futures Singapore started offering the MetaTrader 5 platform to its clients globally. The new addition improves the growing suite of trading systems the firm currently offers.
By adding MT5, Orient Futures becomes one of the most active local participants in the third largest forex hub in the world.
The MetaTrader 5 server, as well as connections to the firm’s liquidity aggregator via the special MetaTrader 5 bridge, are co-located in Equinix SG1 data center along with other Tier-1 FX Liquidity Providers, allowing for high-speed and low latency trading.
The launch of the platform is a great addition for a financial institution that offers OTC FX and FX exchange-traded derivatives in SGX with close to zero latency.
Marcus Goi, Chief Executive Officer of Orient Futures Singapore explained:
With quantum leaps in computing technology, functionalities of trading platforms are ever expanding. On the other hand, with globalization of trade, clients are becoming savvier and continually seeking trading systems with sophisticated capabilities in a well-connected ecosystem.
MetaTrader 5 addresses our clients’ need for a multifunctional, multi-asset trading platform, equipped with innovative tools to trade smarter with greater efficiency. The platform, including algorithmic trading among other things, is the logical choice for us as part of our commitment to our clients to provide financial innovations to enable and empower them. MetaTrader 5 places Orient Futures Singapore at the forefront of online trading and delivers the technologically advanced trading environment which, in turn, is used by our clients.