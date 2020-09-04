Orient Futures Singapore adds MetaTrader 5 platform

Singapore-based financial institution for HFT trades Orient Futures Singapore started offering the MetaTrader 5 platform to its clients globally. The new addition improves the growing suite of trading systems the firm currently offers.

By adding MT5, Orient Futures becomes one of the most active local participants in the third largest forex hub in the world.

The MetaTrader 5 server, as well as connections to the firm’s liquidity aggregator via the special MetaTrader 5 bridge, are co-located in Equinix SG1 data center along with other Tier-1 FX Liquidity Providers, allowing for high-speed and low latency trading.