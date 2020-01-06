ATFX to launch trading services in MetaTrader 5 platform

ATFX has announced today that it plans to launch the MT5 trading platform to different regions. The platform will be available to clients by Q1 2020. This global project is being rolled out in phases as scheduled.

The company already has 14 offices across the world.

There are more than 100 trading tools through MetaTrader 5 for ATFX’s clients. In addition to currency pairs, index, energy, and cryptocurrency, the company’s clients will be able to trade contracts of large global corporation stocks such as Apple, Google, and Facebook.

Features of the MetaTrader 5 offering from ATFX:

Over 100 FX instruments

Desktop and mobile (iOS, Android) platform versions

More than 50 technical analysis tools

Micro lot trading with a minimum lot size of 0.01

Stop-loss orders to reduce risk without trading restrictions

ATFX’s representative stated:

We pride ourselves on our client-focused approach and are committed to providing excellent trading conditions along with this new innovative product, we can offer our clients flexible trading, hedging and netting capabilities, as well as the ability to create Expert Advisors.

