KPMG study reveals women execs took on more responsibilities during the pandemic

The study revealed that two thirds of participants observed how their responsibilities changed or expanded during the past 16 moths and the events connected to the pandemic, while at the same time they tended to children and aging parents.

“Advancing the Future of Women in Business: A KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit Report” had 900 participants of women executives from a range of industries across more than 150 of the world’s leading organizations. The survey provides insight into how female leaders manage their companies through the period of unprecedented uncertainty while also dealing with change in their careers, as well as their personal lives.

According to a new KPMG study, the majority of women executives reported that their responsibilities expanded over the Covid-19 pandemic while their duties at home also increased.

53% of women who participated in the study believe that their company’s culture changed in this period and focused on “flexibility, individual wellness and team inclusivity”. According to the research report, 76% adopted new activities in order to promote and cultivate wellness. 84% of participants said mentors were essential in developing their resilience and 64% relied on their professional support networks during last year.

The participants in the survey defined resilience as “optimism, adaptability, and agility but when asked about showing resilience during the pandemic they used empathy, compassion, and grace.”

Laura Newinski, KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO said:

Our latest study features remarkable stories of resilience and demonstrates the strength and fortitude of working women as they dealt with immense challenges over the past year and a half. Organizations that cultivate inclusive environments and offer strong support networks that include mentors and sponsors can help women navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow and help them advance and grow in their careers.

The study revealed that 60% of women could effectively network and develop new relationships in a virtual environment.

Nearly all participants found that they had change the way they lead or motivate their team in the volatile period. The reported that new priorities have emerged, such as an increased emphasis on open lines of communication, intentional listening and fostering more inclusive communities. 95% said that developing resilience was important in the advancement of their careers.

