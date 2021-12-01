JP Morgan Chase executive Sarah Youngwood joins UBS as chief financial officer

Switzerland-based UBS has appointed JP Morgan Chase executive Sarah Youngwood as its group chief financial officer.

Youngwood, who ran JP Morgan’s consumer business, will succeed Kirt Gardner as Group Chief Financial Officer in May 2022. Gardner will spend two months supporting Youngwood through a transition, UBS’s announcement said.

Sarah Youngwood spent more than two decades in JP Morgan and was Chief Financial Officer its Consumer & Community Banking line of business since 2016. Since 2020, she was also responsible for leading finance for the firm’s global technology unit, as well as the diversity & inclusion team.

She previously served as JPMorgan’s head of investor relations and had also worked in its investment bank and before that spent 14 years in different roles in the Financial Institutions Group within JPM’s Investment Bank in Paris, London and New York.