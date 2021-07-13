Weekly forex data: inflation and retail sales in view

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Most stock markets have started the week positively after Asian shares generally moved up yesterday and Chinese annual exports surged more than 30% last month. The main focus of data for traders this week is on inflation from the USA and the UK, so this preview of weekly data looks at USDCNH and GBPJPY.

There were no significant events in monetary policy last week, with the last notable change still the BdeM’s hike on 24 June. The central banks of New Zealand, Canada and Turkey are all due to meet tomorrow, followed by Japan on Friday morning. Any change to policy is unlikely.

The key release for many markets this week is this afternoon’s annual inflation from the USA. Non-core is expected to decrease slightly from 5% to 4.9%, but the consensus is for the core figure to rise negligibly to around 4%. An upside surprise from these figures might have a significant effect on gold and possibly cryptocurrencies given the FOMC’s confidence that high inflation is temporary.

Earnings season is also underway this week, with major American banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and various others due to report figures for the second quarter. Altogether this is quite an active week of news and figures in markets, so volatility might be higher than usual for this time of year.

Dollar-offshore yuan, daily

USDCNH’s fundamentals are somewhat less weak than at the beginning of the year but the pressure from sentiment remains to the downside. Very strong growth in Chinese exports as announced this morning have combined with the rate differential and the Fed’s reluctance to set a timeline for tightening to reduce enthusiasm for buying so far this week. With the offshore yuan at a low of about three months against the dollar, this looks from a fundamental perspective like a good entry for new sellers.