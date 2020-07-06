Weekly data preview: focus on the RBA as reopening continues

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Oil and stock markets have generally made gains so far today as various economies around the world continue to ease their anti-covid lockdowns. The euro also had a boost from very strong data on retail sales this morning.

As has been the case for several weeks now, there wasn’t much news from central banks recently. Most are continuing to pump new money into their countries’ economies, supporting workers to some extent and stock markets quite significantly. There are two meetings of note this week, firstly the Bank of Israel at 13.00 GMT today, then the Reserve Bank of Australia at 4.30 tomorrow. No change is expected from 0.1% and 0.25% respectively. What the senior members of the RBA say about the outlook for Australia’s economy could be important for AUD this week, though.

The biggest data so far today was retail sales from the eurozone. The monthly figure at 17.8% is the highest number ever recorded since the launch of the euro. The annual number at negative 5.1% was also significantly less bad than the consensus expectation. Lastly, British construction PMI came as a big surprise to many analysts at 55.3, indicating relatively decent growth, against all predictions.

Among upcoming regular data, the most important figures include Canada’s Ivey PMI tomorrow plus Chinese annual inflation and German trade balance for May on Thursday. Symbols with the Canadian dollar will also probably interact strongly with the range of job data due at Friday lunchtime GMT.

Euro-Australian dollar, four-hour

EURAUD has bounced fairly well so far today in the aftermath of the exceptionally strong data on retail sales from the eurozone. Most countries in the euro area are in the process of lifting their lockdowns gradually. German factory orders were disappointing today at 10.4% against c.15% predicted, but this figure still indicates fairly spirited recovery considering the circumstances. Major European indices are up so far today, led by the DAX (DE30) which had made a gain of slightly over 1% in the late morning GMT.

From a technical point of view, most of the factors are in place for a bounce to occur. Price has approached the 100% Fibonacci retracement area based on the daily charts, i.e. complete retracement from the euro’s earlier gains during the wave of panic in March. The slow stochastic (15, 5, 5) has completed an upward crossover within oversold and PSAR has flipped during the current period.