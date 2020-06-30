Weekly data preview: focus on the NFP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Most indices started the week on the back foot near Friday’s lows. Gold meanwhile remains strong above $1,770. Total deaths around the world from Covid-19 hit half a million overnight from Sunday to Monday, with 10 million total confirmed cases. A number of American states have reversed their decisions to reopen after a spike in the number of cases of the virus.

The main action among central banks last week came from Banxico which cut its benchmark rate to 5% on Thursday. This week’s only significant meeting is the Riksbank tomorrow, with Sweden’s central bank expected to keep rates on hold at zero.

This week’s biggest release of regular data is the NFP, which unusually takes place on Thursday because the USA celebrates Independence Day on 4 July. Other key releases include Caixin manufacturing PMI tomorrow and Australian, Canadian and American balances of trade on Thursday.

Dollar-krona, four-hour

The current situation of resurging numbers of covid infections in the USA is one of the main fundamental factors driving the dollar down. The krona meanwhile has a degree of support from Sweden’s generally competent handling of the crisis and relatively high prices of Sweden’s main exports such as timber and iron ore. Regular data from Sweden recently has mostly been somewhat positive. Despite yesterday morning’s weaker trade balance, Friday’s figures indicated unexpected growth in both monthly and annual retail sales.

Technical analysis suggests that a strong support exists just above 9 kr. We can also observe the golden cross of the 50 and 100 SMAs on 19 June. Short-term selling pressure remains high, but the overall volume of buying is much higher. In the absence of any overbought signals, more gains might be expected in the runup to the Riksbank’s meeting and the NFP. If the reaction to these is negative and positive respectively, the 38.2% zone from the Fibonacci fan could be the next important resistance.