Weekly data: BoE and NFP ahead

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

European shares bounced slightly in general early on Monday with many Asian markets closed for lunar new year. Markets are continuing to digest the apparent shift in sentiment on American monetary policy, with gold looking weak in early trading on 31 January. This preview of weekly data looks at AUDUSD and EURGBP ahead of the Bank of England’s meeting, the NFP and key releases from Australia over the next few days.

There wasn’t much definite activity by central banks last week except for the South African Reserve Bank’s hike of its repurchase rate to 4%. However, markets increasingly expect more hawkishness from the Federal Open Market Committee this year. The likelihood of a hike to at least 0.25-0.5% on 16 March is 100% according to CME’s FedWatch, and the majority expects a target range of 1.25-1.5% by the end of the year.

This development in sentiment has been strongly negative for gold while propelling the dollar up. Elsewhere, the Bank of England is meeting on Thursday, with a hike to 0.5% expected, while the Reserve Bank of Australia early on Tuesday is likely to announce the end of its quantitative easing. The European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday is unlikely to have much effect on markets.

Friday’s NFP dominates regular data this week, with focus also on average hourly earnings and the rate of unemployment in the USA. European job data and inflation are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Australian balance of trade on Thursday morning rounds off the important figures.

This is quite an active few days of earnings. Activision, AMD, Alphabet, Amazon and ExxonMobil are among the big names releasing earnings reports on Tuesday and Thursday, so activity in American stock markets might increase around the middle of the week.

Australian dollar-US dollar, daily

The Aussie dollar bounced against the greenback on Monday in what seems to be a technical movement around the 100% Fibonacci retracement. The Fed’s increasing hawkishness combined with uncertainty on the schedule for the RBA’s tightening has given the US dollar a boost here, while general risk-off sentiment is bad for trade-sensitive currencies like AUD. However, ongoing recovery in the prices of industrial commodities – most notably iron ore – might generate tailwinds for the Aussie dollar given Australia’s reliance on exports of these.