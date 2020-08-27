Vanguard changes focus from Hong Kong to Shanghai

US investment management company Vanguard has decided to close Hong Kong office and change its focus to mainland China. The decision came after a strategic review the company conducted.

Vanguard will exit the ETF business in Hong Kong and redirect its capital towards a more strategically aligned region, an exchange filling stated. The company is currently seeking options for a clean withdrawal including appointing an investment manager for each fund that is going to be delisted.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the move and said will happen over a period of six month to 24 months. He also stated that the company’s “future focus in Asia is on mainland China”. Vanguard’s primary offices will be switched to Shanghai. The company will also close its offices in Japan.