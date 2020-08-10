The US sanctions Hong Kong officials for undermining city’s autonomy

On Friday last week, the US government imposed sanctions on 11 individuals for undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and violating its citizens’ rights. The move is related to the national security law China passed recently.

The US Department of the Treasury listed 11 individuals, among which are Hong Kong administration officials as well as Beijing-appointed officials that oversee the semi-autonomous city’s affairs. The list includes Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam.

Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin stated:

The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy.

The sanctions mandate that all property or entities at least 50% owned by the 11 officials and are in the US will be blocked and all transactions with the US with these individuals is prohibited.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued a statement on the next day regarding the sanctions imposed by the US.

The SFC stated: