Playtech takes measures to maximize liquidity

Online gaming and financial trading giant Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) released its trading volumes for first half of the year.

The company has benefited from the Covid-19 induced market volatility and has reported strong performance for its financial division TradeTech Group (which includes CFH, Alpha, Markets.com).

In March 2020 Playtech’s Board decided to maximize liquidity and suspend shareholder distribution because of the Covid-19 situation. The share repurchase programme announced at the FY19 result was also postponed as was the 2019 final dividend. These measures were able to save the company more than €65 million of cash outflows.