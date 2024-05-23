IC Markets Integrates With TipRanks for Enhanced Research Tools

IC Markets , one of the world’s largest Forex CFD providers, has partnered with TipRanks, a premier provider of investment research tools. This partnership is aimed at enhancing investment and trading research capabilities for IC Markets’ clients, providing them access to TipRank’s sophisticated tools. Aligned with IC Markets’ 16-year commitment to making trading more accessible to everyone, TipRanks shares a common vision of empowering everyday investors with exclusive insights into stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

IC Insights powered by TipRanks, taps into cutting-edge tools like News Sentiment, Investor Sentiment, Analysts Ratings, and Trending Stocks to help clients make data-driven decisions, all at no cost. The News Sentiment tool aggregates sentiment and buzz from over 130 financial news websites, offering IC Markets clients unique insights into the bullish and bearish sentiment in the market.

IC Markets clients will also gain access to the Hedge Funds Activity tool, which analyzes hedge funds’ portfolios to identify buying or selling trends. This addition provides invaluable insights into the strategies of the world’s largest hedge funds, empowering investors to fine-tune their investment approaches. In addition, the Top Analyst Stocks features stock recommendations by the analysts with the best performance records.

Through this strategic partnership, IC Markets reaffirms its dedication to providing clients with the tools necessary to navigate the financial markets with confidence.

Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks, said:

We are thrilled to partner with IC Markets, a leading Forex CFD broker. TipRanks’ investment research tools will undoubtedly enhance the user experience of IC Markets’ clients, giving them unprecedented access to analysts’ ratings and stock recommendations. This new collaboration builds upon TipRanks’ mission of leveling the playing field for all investors.

About IC Markets

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is one of the world’s largest Forex CFD providers. Our mission is to create the best trading experience for retail and institutional clients alike, allowing traders to focus more on their trading, servicing clients around the world in over 200 countries. Since our launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high-net-worth individuals. As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable trader, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and style.

Risk Warning

Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors. You don’t own or have rights in the underlying assets. You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

Disclaimer:

