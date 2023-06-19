IC Markets launches series 3 of IC Your Trade podcast

Forex CFD broker IC Markets has launches series 3 of its podcast, IC Your Trade (ICYT), in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studio.
Series 3 continues from the preceding series in giving listeners insights into current macroeconomic trends and themes shaping the markets today.
The IC Your Trade podcast is hosted by industry experts and each episode looks into current events, offering in-depth analyses on compelling topics such as AI dominance, the MetaVerse, and Fantasy Valuations.
The official announcement shared with LeapRate detailed that the inaugural episode features Shaokai Fan, Head of Central Banks at the World Gold Council, as he probes into the gold and gold derivatives space. IC Markets highlighted that the series is currently halfway point and has garnered consistent support so far.
ICYT has already received recognition, with an industry award for ‘Branded Business Show and Advertising’ from Signal Awards and is among the top 25 most shared podcasts on Spotify, which has fuelled the company’s determination to deliver even more exciting content.
CEO and founder Andrew Budzinski stated:
ICYT has been incredibly successful in previous years, and the company is thrilled to launch the next season with some of the industry’s top experts. Our commitment to delivering exceptional content to our listeners has always been our top priority, and season 3 is no exception. We recognize the importance of constantly reinventing ourselves to meet the changing demands of our audience. Our brand proposition is anchored in this commitment to innovation, and we’re always looking for new ways to connect to the traders of tomorrow.
Episodes are regularly released every two weeks in both Vodcast and Podcast formats on IC Market’s YouTube Channel, along with leading streaming platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. The first six episodes which feature discussions on global markets and trends are already available.
