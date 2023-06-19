IC Markets launches series 3 of IC Your Trade podcast

Forex CFD broker IC Markets has launches series 3 of its podcast, IC Your Trade (ICYT), in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studio.

Series 3 continues from the preceding series in giving listeners insights into current macroeconomic trends and themes shaping the markets today.

The IC Your Trade podcast is hosted by industry experts and each episode looks into current events, offering in-depth analyses on compelling topics such as AI dominance, the MetaVerse, and Fantasy Valuations.

The official announcement shared with LeapRate detailed that the inaugural episode features Shaokai Fan, Head of Central Banks at the World Gold Council, as he probes into the gold and gold derivatives space. IC Markets highlighted that the series is currently halfway point and has garnered consistent support so far.