IC Markets Integrates Its Trading Services With Tradingview Charts

TradingView has recently unveiled a partnership with IC Markets, enhancing the trading experience for its users by offering a wider array of Contracts for Difference (CFDs) options, including cryptocurrencies, futures, indices, and currency pairs. This collaboration brings the advantage of rapid trade execution and minimal spreads to the platform.

By integrating IC Markets into the TradingView ecosystem, users gain the ability to execute CFD trades directly through TradingView’s interface, which includes cryptocurrencies, futures, indices, and various currency pairs. This partnership provides traders with favourable conditions and simplifies access to a broad range of trading opportunities.

To begin trading, users can access the trading panel on TradingView, select the IC Markets option, and enter their brokerage account details. For further details and support, users can also visit the IC Markets broker profile on the platform.

IC Markets, established in 2007, offers trading solutions with fast connectivity and substantial liquidity. It seeks to narrow the divide between retail and institutional traders, offering access to markets typically dominated by investment banks and affluent individuals. The brokerage prides itself on fast execution speeds, reportedly as quick as 40 milliseconds.

In related news, Finance Magnates reported that Match-Trade Technologies has also partnered with TradingView by integrating its Match-Trader platform. This allows brokers on Match-Trader to connect their trading systems with TradingView’s advanced charting and community features. This partnership responds to the growing demand for sophisticated yet intuitive trading platforms.

Match-Trader is known for its efficient trade matching technology, while TradingView is celebrated for its comprehensive analysis tools, used by a community of over 50 million traders worldwide. This integrated solution enables brokers on Match-Trader to attract more traders and improve services for their current clientele, while TradingView benefits from increased broker integrations.

Representatives from both companies have expressed their excitement about the partnership, highlighting its potential to enhance broker offerings and diversify trading experiences. After several months of development, the integration is complete, allowing brokers on Match-Trader to employ TradingView as their trading platform, ensuring scalability and security. This collaboration with IC Markets and Match-Trade Technologies underscores TradingView’s commitment to providing key functionalities and a centralized platform for brokers.