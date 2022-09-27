IC Markets releases new marketing campaign

Forex CFD broker IC Markets has introduced its new global marketing campaign.

The new campaign was unveiled at the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament held at the DHL Stadium Cape Town, South Africa last week.

The new ad is based on the renewed interest in the 1986 movie Top Gun and follows the release of the recent sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

According to the official announcement, the ad will be aired in 10 countries over the next few months. The press release highlighted that the advertisement was crafted by South African creative agency and filmmaker Silver Bullet Films.