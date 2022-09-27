IC Markets releases new marketing campaign

Forex CFD broker IC Markets has introduced its new global marketing campaign.
The new campaign was unveiled at the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament held at the DHL Stadium Cape Town, South Africa last week.
The new ad is based on the renewed interest in the 1986 movie Top Gun and follows the release of the recent sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
According to the official announcement, the ad will be aired in 10 countries over the next few months. The press release highlighted that the advertisement was crafted by South African creative agency and filmmaker Silver Bullet Films.
Top Gun is an iconic film and is fundamentally about using skill and the right tools to harness potential and to achieve goals. We know our traders come to IC Markets because they are drawn to the features and benefits we offer that will help take their trading to the next level.
IC Markets further detailed that the new advertising campaign is filmed outside Johannesburg by award winning Executive Creative Director Wayne de Lange.
The filming of the ad in the South African capital follows IC Market’s recent sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.