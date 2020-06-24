Dukascopy reduces leverage on Hong Kong CFDs

Swiss-based retail FX and CFDs broker Dukascopy Bank announced it has decided to reduce leverage on CFD of the Hong Kong index HKG.IDX/HKD to the level of 1:10.

The reduced leverage will become effective on Monday 29 June 2020.

The reduction follows the increase in the geopolitical tensions around Hong-Kong. Earlier in May Beijing announced its plans for a new security law in response to massive pro-democracy protests that have gripped the city over the past year. After the announcement, Hong Kong-listed stocks plunged. China’s new security law caused outrage in the US, however, recently the markets have started to recover after President Trump said that the US-China trade deal is still intact.