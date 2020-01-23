Dukascopy adds Litecoin to its Live trading crypto offer

Dukascopy Bank is growing its crypto eco-system by adding new services. The bank’s clients can already fund trading accounts with Bitcoin, exchange Dukascoin, the bank’s own cryptocurrency, on the internal marketplace and trade CFDs on Bitcoin to US Dollar and Ethereum to US Dollar with leverage of up to 1:3.

Dukascopy Bank was the first regulated bank to launch its own cryptocurrency by introducing Dukascoin at the end of February last year. The launch was followed by Japanese Mizuho Bank who unveiled their token the next day.

Dukascopy develops and expands its arsenal of cryptocurrency instruments with the addition of new CFD on Litecoin to US Dollar with leverage of 1:3. The maximum exposure for instrument is limited to USD 30 000.

