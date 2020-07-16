Daily Market News: Twitter share price takes a hit on security concerns

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for July 16, 2020.

Twitter suffered a hack late last night that led to high profile figures including Barack Obama’s account being compromised and used to advertise a Bitcoin scam. According to Twitter’s support account, hackers broke into the social network’s own employee systems through which they were able to access high-profile accounts.

The hackers gained unprecedented access to accounts from public figures including Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Bill Gates, and the profiles of big-name firms such as Apple.

The hackers have allegedly netted around 12 Bitcoins or $110,000 in the attack, although according to Coindesk it will be possible to track and trace the funds as they are moved.

Twitter’s share price took a hit in after hours trading as a result, shedding 5%. It could well be very volatile at today’s open.

In earnings news, Goldman Sachs delivered its best trading revenues in years to hit a $2.4bn profit that was over 50% higher than analysts had been anticipating. The company’s share price only finished 1.4% higher, down from the 5% it spiked as the market opened, as management warned that trading volumes had slowed in recent weeks.

Health insurance and service provider UnitedHealth reported a jump in profits due to canceled procedures and doctors visits it would normally have to pay out for during the second quarter, with Covid-19 payouts paling in comparison. The company did see a drop off in corporate plan enrollment, a sign of current economic turmoil. UnitedHealth stock closed the day 1.4% down, as management cautioned the positive set of results will be “offset in the quarters ahead” by pent-up demand for medical procedures and other Covid-19 costs.

In other headlines, data showed China’s economy grew 3.2% in Q2, Apple won a court battle over a $14.8bn tax bill in the EU, and the Opec-Russia oil alliance agreed to increase production next month.

S&P 500 at the breakeven point YTD

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% on Wednesday, taking it to within a hair’s breadth of positive territory year-to-date. Travel stocks were among the biggest climbers, as vaccine hopes fueled sentiment around a potential return to more normal travel demand. Royal Caribbean Cruises jumped 21.1%, while American Airlines was up 16.2%, and MGM Resorts International climbed 12.6%. American also told staff on Wednesday, in a company memo, that 25,000 employees will be notified they will potentially be furloughed on October 1. That is the first day the airline will be able to take such action, as to-date the terms of the industry’s government bailout prevented layoffs, furloughs or pay cuts.

In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained 0.9% on Wednesday, Boeing was the biggest winner, closing the day 4.4% higher.