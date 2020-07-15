Daily Market News: Vaccine hopes spur markets on

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for July 15, 2020.

Positive vaccine news after hours in the US has boosted markets globally. Moderna, one of the frontrunners for producing a vaccine to the coronavirus, said yesterday that early-stage trials of its potential Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses in all 45 participants and no safety issues that would derail further trials.

As well as lifting Moderna shares after hours, the news also sent Asian shares higher, with Japan’s Nikkei closing up 1.59% and heading closer to its peak set in January. European markets have also climbed higher with the FTSE and Dax both up 1% and US futures also signalling a positive open.

Second quarter earnings season kicked into gear in the US yesterday, with JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo in the spotlight, plus Delta Airlines. The trio of banks announced enormous cash stockpiling in preparation for anticipated loan defaults caused by the pandemic. Between them, the banks set aside $28bn in Q2, with JPMorgan opting to add more than $10bn to its cash reserve. For investors, the action signals just how severe the banking giants are anticipating the coronavirus recession to be. Wells Fargo had a difficult quarter; the bank delivered its first quarterly loss in a decade, and set aside $9.6bn, with its share price falling 4.6% after delivering the results. The loan loss provisions were double what some analysts had expected Wells to announce, and the company also slashed its dividend. CEO Charles Scharf said that the bank now needs to cut $10bn in costs, equivalent to 17% of its noninterest expenses last year, in order to remain competitive with its peers.

As well as the banks, US airline Delta also announced its Q2 results – it was always destined to be a question of how bad the numbers were given decimated traveller numbers, but losses were greater than expected. Per Bloomberg consensus estimates, the loss per share was $4.43, versus the $4.22 expected. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “We continue to believe it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery”. The firm’s stock closed the day down 2.7% but climbed sharply in late trading.

Stocks gain on bank positives while tech names pause

Despite the pessimistic picture painted by banks’ loan loss provisions, JPMorgan and Citigroup beat earnings expectations due to strong trading revenue. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned there is still significant uncertainty and pain ahead, the better than anticipated numbers gave investor sentiment a boost.

The S&P 500 closed the day 1.3% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.1%. Construction machinery maker Caterpillar, insurance firm Travelers and oil behemoth Chevron led the way in the Dow, climbing 4.8%, 3.8% and 3.5% respectively. In the S&P, the energy and materials sectors led the way, with energy stocks gaining 3.6% overall.

Some of the largest tech stocks appeared to have broken their mammoth run up yesterday after falling sharply following the market open but recovered as the day wore on. Microsoft, for instance, was 1.5% down by 10am, but finished up 0.6% higher. Amazon was nearly 3% down at the 10am mark but ended the day just 0.6% lower.