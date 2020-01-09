GCEX teams up with oneZero to provide liquidity services

Digital technology solutions provider GCEX (GC Exchange Limited), part of the GC Group, has just announced today that it has teamed up with oneZero Financial Systems to offer its liquidity services to a wider client base.

GCEX was established in 2018 in response to demand for regulated and compliant exposure to the Cryptoasset market. The company is FCA regulated and provides integrated financial technology products including AI applications for funds, brokers, asset managers, professional traders and banks.

Participants of oneZero’s EcoSystem will now have access to GCEX liquidity which includes cryptoassets and FX. oneZero’s EcoSystem is a distribution channel of multi-asset class liquidity. It is the largest global network of multi-asset class liquidity.

GCEX CEO and Founder, Lars Holst, commented:

We are very pleased to have oneZero as a GCEX liquidity distribution partner. Given their excellent relationship within the institutional segment and reputation for stable connectively, the partnership allows all global EcoSystem members to access GCEX’s unique liquidity solution. GCEX’s partnership with oneZero demonstrates our ongoing efforts to provide access to a technology solution which addresses the need for regulated and compliant exposure to Cryptoassets for all market participants.

oneZero CEO Andrew Ralich added:

We are excited to have GCEX connected with oneZero’s EcoSystem of top-tier liquidity providers. Our clients will benefit from this partnership by accessing cryptoassets and FX from a major provider.

