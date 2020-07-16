FlexTrade EMS gives access to Liquidnet’s Targeted Invitations

Multi-asset execution and order management system provider FlexTrade Systems announces direct availability of Liquidnet’s Targeted Invitations in its multi-asset trading blotter for equities.
The new functionality offers traders targeted natural liquidity from other Liquidnet buy-side members and selected brokers, directly into the parent order blotter. It has a minimum order size of 3 x LIS for EMEA equities, 25k shares/15% ADV in Americas, and $1.5M/25% ADV in APAC, and an average execution size of about $1.8M and is essential for achieving Best Execution.
Andy Mahoney, Managing Director EMEA at FlexTrade Systems, said:
We are very excited to offer this innovative new functionality in partnership with Liquidnet. While highly targeted, actionable liquidity, with zero information leakage, has been available for some time in our parent order blotter, this really takes it to the next level. Targeted Invitations contain machine-readable instructions on what strategy the trader should employ, which is key to workflow optimization.
Tony Booth, Head of Liquidnet Dublin commented:
Working with FlexTrade has allowed Liquidnet to deliver high quality, LIS actionable Targeted Invitation liquidity, directly into the trader’s EMS for immediate execution. This is part of a broader collaboration with FlexTrade which also includes delivering leading indicators and predictive signals from Liquidnet Investment Analytics to improve our mutual customers’ decision-making processes.