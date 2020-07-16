LeapRate
FlexTrade EMS gives access to Liquidnet’s Targeted Invitations

Liquidity July 16, 2020


Multi-asset execution and order management system provider FlexTrade Systems announces direct availability of Liquidnet’s Targeted Invitations in its multi-asset trading blotter for equities.

The new functionality offers traders targeted natural liquidity from other Liquidnet buy-side members and selected brokers, directly into the parent order blotter. It has a minimum order size of 3 x LIS for EMEA equities, 25k shares/15% ADV in Americas, and $1.5M/25% ADV in APAC, and an average execution size of about $1.8M and is essential for achieving Best Execution.

FlexTrade EMS extends Liquidnet’s Targeted Invitations

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director EMEA at FlexTrade Systems, said:

Andy Mahoney, FlexTrade
Andy Mahoney
Source: LinkedIn

We are very excited to offer this innovative new functionality in partnership with Liquidnet.  While highly targeted, actionable liquidity, with zero information leakage, has been available for some time in our parent order blotter, this really takes it to the next level.  Targeted Invitations contain machine-readable instructions on what strategy the trader should employ, which is key to workflow optimization.

Tony Booth, Head of Liquidnet Dublin commented:

Working with FlexTrade has allowed Liquidnet to deliver high quality, LIS actionable Targeted Invitation liquidity, directly into the trader’s EMS for immediate execution. This is part of a broader collaboration with FlexTrade which also includes delivering leading indicators and predictive signals from Liquidnet Investment Analytics to improve our mutual customers’ decision-making processes.

