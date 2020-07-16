FlexTrade EMS gives access to Liquidnet’s Targeted Invitations

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director EMEA at FlexTrade Systems, said:

We are very excited to offer this innovative new functionality in partnership with Liquidnet. While highly targeted, actionable liquidity, with zero information leakage, has been available for some time in our parent order blotter, this really takes it to the next level. Targeted Invitations contain machine-readable instructions on what strategy the trader should employ, which is key to workflow optimization.