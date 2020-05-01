Finteza platform launches eCommerce section

Finteza web analytics introduces a new eCommerce section enabling users to control multiple aspects of the sales system for eСommerce projects.
Vladimir Bykov, Finteza developer commented:
E-Commerce reports in Finteza allow you to understand your audience: where it came from and how it behaves in your website in terms of goods and/or brand attraction. This helps you improve the quality of your service leading to higher conversion rates.
With the new eCommerce edition, Finteza enables users to study the potential popularity of goods, define the actual sales volume, assess the missed profit and evaluate the customer loyalty. The new feature allows users to build reports based on 8 types of events and 30 additional parameters by individual products or shopping carts.