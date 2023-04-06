Advanced Markets integrates with VertexFX platform

With the integration of Advanced Markets’ liquidity into the VertexFX platform, users will be able to access competitive pricing, fast trade execution and deep liquidity, on more than 60 currency pairs, through Advanced Markets’ Direct Market Access (DMA).

Advanced Markets, provider of institutional-grade forex liquidity, technology and credit solutions, today revealed its integration with with Hybrid Solutions’ online trading platform VertexFX.

Adel Jibrin, the CEO and Managing partner of Hybrid Solutions, said:

The integration of VertexFX Trading platform with Advanced Markets is a significant milestone. The partnership will provide VertexFX traders with access to institutional grade liquidity and advanced trading tools that were previously only available to institutional traders. The company is excited about the partnership and believes that it will help VertexFX traders succeed in today’s fast-paced financial markets.

Anthony Brocco, CEO of Advanced Markets, commented:

We are excited to announce our integration with VertexFX. By integrating our liquidity with VertexFX, we are expanding our reach to a broader range of clients and providing them with the same institutional grade liquidity that has made us a trusted partner for financial institutions around the world.

The integration with VertexFX follows a series of strategic partnerships Advanced Markets has formed as the firm continues the expansion of its presence in the institutional retail trading space.

Earlier in March, Advanced Markets added PrimeXM’s XCore to its liquidity channels.