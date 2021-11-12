Deutsche Börse’s 360T selects FairXchange for execution analytics

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange has been chosen by Deutsche Börse’s 360TGTX for independent execution analytics.
The 360TGTX platform has integrated with FairXchange’s Horizon for trade and pricing data analysis. The integration will support the 360TGTX Liquidity Management and Sales teams through data-driven discussions with liquidity providers, as well as liquidity consumers. This, in turn, will optimise execution and deliver commercial benefits to all participants.
Simon Jones, Chief Growth Officer, 360T explained:
In Horizon, FairXchange has built a unique tool for delivering intelligence to platforms such as ourselves. The range of capabilities and ease of presentation has made this an essential part of our engagement with both Makers and Takers. It is great to see innovation like this, a real credit to Guy and his team.
Guy Hopkins, Founder & CEO, FairXchange added:
We are thrilled to be working with 360TGTX, a global trading venue with a broad range of execution styles and customer demographics. We are able to provide accessible, actionable data to the 360TGTX team to further optimise execution results.
We have adapted a number of features in Horizon to suit 360TGTX’s specific requirements, and they have provided critical input as we continue to innovate in this space. We are very excited to be partnering with a leading FX platform provider.