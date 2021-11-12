Deutsche Börse’s 360T selects FairXchange for execution analytics

We have adapted a number of features in Horizon to suit 360TGTX’s specific requirements, and they have provided critical input as we continue to innovate in this space. We are very excited to be partnering with a leading FX platform provider.

We are thrilled to be working with 360TGTX, a global trading venue with a broad range of execution styles and customer demographics. We are able to provide accessible, actionable data to the 360TGTX team to further optimise execution results.

In Horizon, FairXchange has built a unique tool for delivering intelligence to platforms such as ourselves. The range of capabilities and ease of presentation has made this an essential part of our engagement with both Makers and Takers. It is great to see innovation like this, a real credit to Guy and his team.

The 360TGTX platform has integrated with FairXchange’s Horizon for trade and pricing data analysis. The integration will support the 360TGTX Liquidity Management and Sales teams through data-driven discussions with liquidity providers, as well as liquidity consumers. This, in turn, will optimise execution and deliver commercial benefits to all participants.

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange has been chosen by Deutsche Börse’s 360TGTX for independent execution analytics.

FairXchange delivers microstructural analysis of financial markets and provides transparency to execution performance by bringing independent data. Horizon, its analytical product, is built to facilitate constructive, data-driven dialogue between counterparties, thus helping them identify mutually profitable opportunities.

The official announcement noted that FairXchange has no affiliation with any liquidity providers or trading venues.

Deutsche Börse’s FX trading platform 360T delivers a web-based trading technology for OTC instruments, integration solutions and related services. Since it was founded in 2000, the company has developed and maintained a multi-bank portal for forex, cash and money market products and FX/interest rate derivatives. The platform has more than 2,200 buy-side customers and over 200 liquidity providers across 75 countries.