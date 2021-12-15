TP ICAP investigates security vulnerability Log4Shell

TP ICAP has revealed that its security team is currently investigating and evaluating Log4Shell, the Log4j Java library remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228).

According to the official announcement, the vulnerability was uncovered by the Apache Log4j project on 9 December, 2021.

The London-listed firm said that if this vulnerability is exploited, it could potentially allow a remote attacker to execute code on the server.