TP ICAP investigates security vulnerability Log4Shell

Additionally, the company has been deploying signatures and enhanced security controls to further strengthen the protection on its environment from the Log4j exploit.
The official announcement stated:
Based on ongoing threat intelligence as the situation evolves, we will continue to assess the impact on TP ICAP’s systems and remediate or mitigate as required. We will provide further updates as necessary.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.