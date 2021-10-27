TP ICAP and Speedwell partner to launch ICAP-Speedwell Climate Index

TP ICAP Group has today revealed its partnership with environmental risk-management solution provider Speedwell. The two companies announced the launch of the ICAP-Speedwell Climate Index, which uses global weather data to track climate change allowing financial risk related to the rate of climate change to be traded.

The index is designed to provide a reliable data source and help market participants make better informed investment and hedging decisions. According to TP ICAP, this will lead to better management of financial risks associated with climate change.

Speedwell is responsible for the development and maintenance of the index. It represents the average global temperature based on data taken from 50 independent national weather stations from around the globe. Built to meet the needs of financial risk transfer, the index provides the underlying data necessary for market participants to transact, tailored structures relating to climate change using OTC futures and options.