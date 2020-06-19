TechFinancials reports 56% fall in revenues for the financial year

The company reported Covid-19 situation has led to delays the annual general meeting in the development of the company’s 75% subsidiary, Footies, product.

TechFinancials’s annual report states that the financial year’s revenue reached $3.4 million for 2019 financial year, registering a 56% drop compared to $7.8 million in 2018.

TechFinancials invested resources in its subsidiary Footies for the development of a blockchain driven ticketing software and app, for Sports Venues and teams. Footies has continued to add new software components to serve Event Creators allowing them to establish and manage events while controlling the tickets. The Footies development expenses were included in the reports of 2019, however due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 crisis, the company reversed the capitalised expenses and recognised them as development costs.

TechFinancials continues to support Cedex in the blockchain-related projects.

The company’s B2B division saw declining revenues last year, partly attributed to suffering the loss of its DragonFinancials revenues, its major customer. TechFinancials announced in December of last year its plans to close its 51% owned B2C subsidiary, DragonFinancials in order to focus their business efforts in the development of blockchain applications.

Due to continuing regulatory challenges facing traditional brokerage solutions business unit and the drop in corresponding revenues, the company decided to issue six months termination notice to its licensees in May. All B2B brokerage services activities in Techfinancials will be ceased by 1 November 2020 or earlier if the licensees choose to terminate before that time.