Sucden Financial reports stable trading volumes for 2019

UK-based clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial announced its trading volumes for 2019.
The company reported total net assets of £125.6 million, 8.6% up from £115.6 million in 2018. Net revenues were down 6.7% at £59 million, compared to £63.3 million for the previous year. Sucden Financial reported stable net profit of £16.1 million, compared £16.4 million for the previous year.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Chief Executive Offiver, Marc Bailey commented:
Our 2019 financial results show the strength and success of our diversified business. This year we have been adapting our processes to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 virus on our working environment and its impacts for our clients and markets. Our dedicated workforce and resilient infrastructure have allowed us to not only maintain but continue enhancing our multi-asset services.