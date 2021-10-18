Forex.com expands in Latin America

StoneX Group’s broker brand Forex.com has expanded its presence on Latin American markets with the launch of forex and CFDs trading service in the region.
The broker made the announcement on social media last week.
Forex.com stated:
We have spread our wings and landed in Latin America, expanding our borders and offering our award-winning online trading platforms to traders in Latin America.
Forex.com’s operator, Gain Capital was acquired by US-based StoneX Group last year in July for $236 million.