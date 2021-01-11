StoneX enters a four-year sponsorship deal with Saracens Rugby

StoneX Group Inc. has announced that its London-based subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd, has entered into a four-year partnership deal with European rugby club Saracens. In the beginning in January 2021, StoneX will become Saracens’ main club sponsor and its home ground in London will be named StoneX Stadium. City Index, subsidiary of Gain Capital, which was acquired by StoneX in July last year, will be featured as lead partner on both the men’s and women’s kits.

Saracens is a prominent rugby club in Europe. In the last five years, the men’s team has won the European Champions Cup three times and the Premiership five times in the last ten years. And the women’s team has won the last two Premier XV titles. The sponsorship deal with Saracens aims to solidify StoneX’s and City Index’s position at the forefront of capital markets and online trading. The partnership also sees an alignment of their core values and culture of winning from both brands, which place a great importance on discipline and an unwavering commitment to achievement.

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd, commented: