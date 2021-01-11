Menu

StoneX enters a four-year sponsorship deal with Saracens Rugby

StoneX Group Inc. has announced that its London-based subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd, has entered into a four-year partnership deal with European rugby club Saracens. In the beginning in January 2021, StoneX will become Saracens’ main club sponsor and its home ground in London will be named StoneX Stadium. City Index, subsidiary of Gain Capital, which was acquired by StoneX in July last year, will be featured as lead partner on both the men’s and women’s kits.

Saracens is a prominent rugby club in Europe. In the last five years, the men’s team has won the European Champions Cup three times and the Premiership five times in the last ten years. And the women’s team has won the last two Premier XV titles. The sponsorship deal with Saracens aims to solidify StoneX’s and City Index’s position at the forefront of capital markets and online trading. The partnership also sees an alignment of their core values and culture of winning from both brands, which place a great importance on discipline and an unwavering commitment to achievement.

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd, commented:

I’m delighted to announce a long-standing partnership with Saracens as both the club and StoneX have a relentless drive to achieve excellence. For both organisations, the phrase ‘pounding the rock’ is ubiquitous and is one that both our traders and Saracens players can relate to.  Hard work, patience and dedication to our clients is at the core of our value proposition as a global financial services organization. These values are shared by Saracens Rugby Club, and are exemplified by their high performance culture and commitment to player welfare as well as their fan base. I’m excited to see how the partnership develops over the coming months and years.

The partnership is an important vote of confidence in Saracens as professional rugby continues to face major challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sponsorship will help to ensure that the club keeps its management and players, while maintaining its academy. It will provide help to support the development of the stadium’s West Stand and the club’s commitment to bring positive social change within the local community through the Saracens Foundation and the Saracens High School.

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO, said:

We are really excited to enter this new, long-term partnership with StoneX, one of the world’s leading financial groups. We share a commitment to excellence and innovation and we are looking forward to the start of a memorable journey with them. This is a major moment for the Saracens family. The partnership heralds a fresh start for the club after a hugely challenging year and having met some of the people at StoneX and City Index, I can safely say that they share our ambition and values.

StoneX Group Inc. is a global financial services network which connects its clients to almost all major financial markets around the world, and to the expertise, tools and intelligence they.  StoneX provides its clients with access to 36 derivatives exchanges, 175 foreign exchange markets, almost every global securities marketplace and a number of bi-lateral liquidity venues.

