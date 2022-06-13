City Index rebrands and announces new performance analytics feature

City Index, a provider of global trading platforms, today revealed the launch of its new brand. The company also announced a new Performance Analytics feature, PlayMaker, to allow clients to monitor their trading plans in real time.
The new branding of the company highlights its alignment with clients and desire to act as a trusted partner. According to the official announcement, the City Index aims to provide more choice, exclusive insight and value. The new brand is already live on the company’s website.
City Index’s latest tool PlayMaker provides clients with access to their trading behaviours and the option to compare them to the broader market in real time. The feature is available for UK traders starting today.
PlayMaker enables clients to minimise downside risks with good money management rules, setting reminders to protect themselves from emotional trades and track metrics on open trades in real-time in order to stay disciplined.
Giles Watts, City Index Regional Business Director, UK commented:
Today’s financial markets and global events bring both risk and opportunity for investors. City Index is committed to helping traders at all levels be more informed in understanding the markets and their behaviour. Both pieces of news today show our dedication to helping our clients achieve their goals.
City Index‘s parent company, StoneX Group, recently announced expanding its digital asset offering with launch of StoneX Digital.
