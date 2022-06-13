City Index rebrands and announces new performance analytics feature

City Index, a provider of global trading platforms, today revealed the launch of its new brand. The company also announced a new Performance Analytics feature, PlayMaker, to allow clients to monitor their trading plans in real time.

The new branding of the company highlights its alignment with clients and desire to act as a trusted partner. According to the official announcement, the City Index aims to provide more choice, exclusive insight and value. The new brand is already live on the company’s website.

City Index’s latest tool PlayMaker provides clients with access to their trading behaviours and the option to compare them to the broader market in real time. The feature is available for UK traders starting today.