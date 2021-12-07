City Index becomes the new Platinum Partner of the Sydney Roosters
The Sydney Roosters has revealed City Index as a new Platinum Partner for the Club’s NRL, as well as NRLW programs.
According to the official announcement, the London-headquartered CFD and Forex trading provider signed a three-year partnership with the Australian rugby.
This collaboration will see City Index’s logo featured on the lower back of the Roosters NRL jersey and on the sternum of the NRLW jersey.
Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone commented:
Our Platinum Partners are all industry leaders in their own right and we are delighted to welcome City Index to our portfolio for both the Roosters’ NRL and NRLW programs for the next three years.
City Index’s logo will be displayed on the NRL training apparel and playing jerseys with immediately. It will appear on the NRLW training apparel and playing jerseys for the 2022 NRLW season.
City Index Head of Australia, Tom Brown said:
We are excited to be partnering with one of the oldest and most successful clubs in Australia.
The Roosters consistently demonstrate leadership, professionalism, innovation and a passion for success, many of the beliefs and values that drive us, City Index, as a company.
A lot of
brokers like TMGM and eToro have been increasing brand awareness through sports sponsorships.