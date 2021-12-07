City Index becomes the new Platinum Partner of the Sydney Roosters

The Sydney Roosters has revealed City Index as a new Platinum Partner for the Club’s NRL, as well as NRLW programs.

According to the official announcement, the London-headquartered CFD and Forex trading provider signed a three-year partnership with the Australian rugby.

This collaboration will see City Index’s logo featured on the lower back of the Roosters NRL jersey and on the sternum of the NRLW jersey.

Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone commented: