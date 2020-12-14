CBOT fines StoneX $20K for trade transfer violations

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), a designated contract maker for CME Group, has announced penalty imposed on StoneX Financial Inc. over allegations of violating its trade transfer rule. StoneX received a fine in the amount of $20,000.

The CBOT issued the fine on Friday, stating that the CBOT Business Conduct Committee found that on 23 and 30 October 2019, StoneX, in its capacity as a clearinghouse, “transferred positions between customer accounts with different beneficial ownership and without appropriate Exchange approval.”