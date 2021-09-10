SGX Sees Investor Demand Increase Due to ‘Uneven’ Economic Recovery

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) reported its market statistics for August, stating that an uneven economic recovery in Asia had increased the demand to invest and trade multiple asset classes.

The exchange saw FX volumes jump, with INR/USD Futures climbing 9% year-on-year to 1.1 million contracts. SGX’s USD/CNH futures rose 12% year-on-year to 812,929 contracts. However, the USD/CNH futures, which according to SGX, is the most generally traded international RMB futures contract, saw an open interest of US$11.3bn at the end of the month, reaching a record high. In total, foreign exchange futures volume on the exchange jumped to 2 million contracts, or 12% year-over-year.