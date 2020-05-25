Financial broker RoboForex adds new crypto pairs and improves trading conditions

RoboForex improved its cryptocurrency pairs with the addition of ETH/BTC and LTC/BTC. The international financial broker has also significantly improved trading conditions for clients using Pro-Standard and ECN accounts.
Until now RoboForex clients trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms could only use cryptocurrency pairs with fiat currencies like BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD, LTC/USD, BCH/USD, EOS/USD, BTC/EUR and ETH/EUR. The list has been extended to include two assets that consist only of cryptocurrency, already available on the MT4 and MT5 terminals – ETH/BTC and LTC/BTC.
RoboForex has also improved its conditions for trading digital currencies by significantly recuing spreads for trading cryptocurrencies on Pro-Standard accounts and decreased the commission for operations involving cryptoassets by 1.5 times on ECN ones.
Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboForex, commented:
We’ve added new instruments, which our clients wanted so much. Like I said earlier, a considerable part of them trade cryptocurrencies and we believe this area has great potential. To make our services more comfortable and attractive to clients, we’ve also improved conditions for trading cryptocurrencies for some of our account types, where we’ve decreased spreads and commissions. We’re not going to stop here and will consistently realize our plans involving new products and improvements in the interests of our clients.