Financial broker RoboForex adds new crypto pairs and improves trading conditions

RoboForex improved its cryptocurrency pairs with the addition of ETH/BTC and LTC/BTC. The international financial broker has also significantly improved trading conditions for clients using Pro-Standard and ECN accounts.

Until now RoboForex clients trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms could only use cryptocurrency pairs with fiat currencies like BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD, LTC/USD, BCH/USD, EOS/USD, BTC/EUR and ETH/EUR. The list has been extended to include two assets that consist only of cryptocurrency, already available on the MT4 and MT5 terminals – ETH/BTC and LTC/BTC.