RoboForex announces sponsorship deal with Peruvian football club Cienciano

Global provider of services on financial markets RoboForex today announced it has become an official sponsor of the football club Cienciano for the period 2022-2023.

The Cusco-based professional football club currently plays in the Peruvian Primera DivisiÃ³n.

Established on 8 July 1901, Club Cienciano is considered one of the oldest football clubs in Peru. It has won two international trophies. The clubâ€™s stadium is called Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, after the Spanish-Inca writer.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, RoboForex decided to sponsor Cienciano, because of its trajectory and deep-rooted fans.