RoboForex announces sponsorship deal with Peruvian football club Cienciano

Global provider of services on financial markets RoboForex today announced it has become an official sponsor of the football club Cienciano for the period 2022-2023.
The Cusco-based professional football club currently plays in the Peruvian Primera DivisiÃ³n.
Established on 8 July 1901, Club Cienciano is considered one of the oldest football clubs in Peru. It has won two international trophies. The clubâ€™s stadium is called Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, after the Spanish-Inca writer.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, RoboForex decided to sponsor Cienciano, because of its trajectory and deep-rooted fans.
The sponsorship agreement will initially last until 2023. It is expected that the broker’s contribution will help the club increase its potential and go beyond that and benefit the city of Cusco and Peru as a whole.
The company said:
RoboForex, in alliance with Club Cienciano, intends to carry out social works that have an impact on the welfare of several communities. Indeed, on September seventeenth of this year, two hundred football balls were donated. This donation benefited schools in Cusco that need support to develop their sports activities.
Sami Otman, CBO of the RoboForex in Latin America, commented:
We have been captivated by Peru, by its people, its culture, its history and by the great club that is Cienciano. Which reaffirms the commitment RoboForex has made to the club and to all of Peru.
RoboMarkets recently expanded its multimarket trading platform, R StocksTrader with over 500 new instruments added to the terminal along with further updates of the web version and the mobile app.